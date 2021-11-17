MONTREAL -- WARNING -- Details in this story might be disturbing to some.

An engineer testified in court that the seven-year-old girl from Granby, Que. who died after her stepmother wrapped her in adhesive tape had enough strength to move her head up and down or sideways, and might even have been able to break from it.

These are the conclusions of Charles Dubois, an engineer with Montreal Polytechnique, who carried out tests with tape similar to that found near the girl’s body in her home in April 2019.

Neither the stepmother nor the child can be named in order to protect the identity of other children in the family.

The stepmother earlier testified that she assisted someone in tying down, then wrapping the child with tape, after she tried to escape the house that night. The child was supposed to be taken to a psychiatrist appointment the next day, but was found unresponsive in the morning. She was pronounced dead the next day in the hospital.

Dubois, who specializes in polymer resistance, said the child was wrapped with five layers of adhesive tape horizontally, and two more vertical laters.

The tape was tight, but the expert concluded that any child that age would have been able to move their head around despite being wrapped up, and might even have been able to break free.

The defence is arguing the child did not suffocate because of the tape.

But under cross-examination, the expert admitted that the child's ability to free herself depended on her height and weight. The seven-year-old was smaller and thinner than other children her age.

The expert said he didn't have these details when he made the calculations, and admitted to the jury it might have made a difference in his analysis.

The last witness in the case will be a pathologist hired by the defence.

She's expected to take the stand Thursday and the trial could enter its final phase on Friday.