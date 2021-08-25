MONTREAL -- Public servants in Quebec will not be returning to the office on Sept. 7 as originally planned because of the precarious COVID-19 situation in the province, the minister responsible for government administration announced Wednesday.

"Due to the epidemiological situation, the Quebec government is announcing that the plan to return public service employees to their workplaces, which was to begin on Sept. 7, 2021, has been postponed to Oct. 4," states a news release from Minister Sonia LeBel's office.

"The epidemiological situation is forcing us to play it safe and postpone our plan to return to the workplace by one month. The health and safety of our employees is paramount and as a major employer, I feel we must lead by example."

The government said the gradual return-to-work date will be confirmed near the end of September and in the meantime, the majority of workers should continue to work from home.

"We will assess the situation at the end of September to see if the October 4 date is maintained and we will inform the affected staff," Minister LeBel said in the release.

News of the delay comes as Quebec is reporting a surge in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 550 new infections added. About 85 per cent of those cases involved people who are not fully vaccinated, according to ministry of health data.