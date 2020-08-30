MONTREAL -- The grace period for the renewal of parking stickers has ended in Montreal.

The City of Montreal announced March 23 that expired parking stickers would be valid until further notice as the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down services and offices across the province.

The Acces Montreal offices (BAM) reopened July 13, and the city announced Sunday that as of Tuesday (Sep. 1) expired permits will no longer be valid.

Parking officers, the city said in a news release, will allow a two-week grace period before they begin ticketing illegally parked vehicles.

Those needing to renew or purchase a parking sticker can visit an Acces Montreal office or go through the city's online portal.

Parking stickers are reserved for residents of the parking zone area.