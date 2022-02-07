The father-and-daughter team whose GoFundMe campaign resulted in hundreds of winter jackets and hats for Montreal's homeless received a surprise congrats from the Queen's representative in Canada.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was a guest on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show and thanked Victoria and Lorne Kalisky for their efforts.

"I've been reading about your kindness and I just wanted to thank both of you for showing the compassion that you have and helping towards the homeless in Montreal," said Simon.

The "Coats for Homeless" GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $30,000 for those in need during the cold Montreal winter. A local distributor is providing coats for $20, which are given out at the warming tent in Cabot Square.

"I'm a little bit shocked right now," said Victoria. "I'm really honoured that our initiative caught your eye."

Lorne said that he and his daughter will make it an annual campaign.

"The problem out there seems to be a lot deeper than I thought it was anyways, and I think one good thing about all this attention is got us is that maybe it'll promote other people to come and help out as well," he said.