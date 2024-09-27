Governor General responds to criticism of her French skills after Quebec visit

MONTREAL
    Gov. Gen. Mary Simon responded Thursday evening to criticism of her ability to express herself in French a few days after her visit to the Quebec City region.

    After strong reactions in Ottawa earlier in the week, Simon's office announced on Wednesday morning that she had had to cancel her planned visit to a community organization.

    In a statement released by the Office of the Governor General of Canada, Simon responded to the reactions provoked during her visit to Quebec regarding her inability to speak French.

    "While fluent in Inuktitut and English, I was not able to speak French. As a Canadian and as a Quebecer, I understand very well the critical relationship among identity, culture and language," she wrote. "That is why I am so committed to the revitalization and preservation of all Indigenous languages."

    She added that she understands the importance of French to French-speaking Canadians and that it is "a critical part of their cultures and identities."

    "That is one of the reasons that, as I took on my role as governor general, I committed to learning French and continue to practice, improve and use all three languages," she said.

    She also indicated her desire to remain true to what she said in her throne speech that she will strive to "build bridges across the diverse backgrounds and cultures that reflect our great country's uniqueness."

