

The Canadian Press





In her first New Year's greetings as Governor General, Julie Payette urges Canadians to stay active during the holiday season.

Far from the decorum that usually surrounds this type of message, Julie Payette delivers her speech on skates while on the rink of Rideau Hall.

Payette says she has special thoughts for Canadian Armed Forces members and their families who defend our values here and abroad.

While wishing health, prosperity and happiness of all her fellow citizens, the Governor General asks Canadians to stay curious, to ask questions, to continue to explore and to dare to dream while keeping our country open, tolerant, respectful and progressive."

Watch the speech in full below: