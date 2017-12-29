Governor General Julie Payette urges Canadians to be "active" and "curious" in the new year
Governor General Julie Payette gives her New Year's greeting on skates at the Rideau Hall skating rink.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 10:14AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2017 10:15AM EST
In her first New Year's greetings as Governor General, Julie Payette urges Canadians to stay active during the holiday season.
Far from the decorum that usually surrounds this type of message, Julie Payette delivers her speech on skates while on the rink of Rideau Hall.
Payette says she has special thoughts for Canadian Armed Forces members and their families who defend our values here and abroad.
While wishing health, prosperity and happiness of all her fellow citizens, the Governor General asks Canadians to stay curious, to ask questions, to continue to explore and to dare to dream while keeping our country open, tolerant, respectful and progressive."
Watch the speech in full below:
