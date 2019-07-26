

CTV Montreal Staff





The Quebec government is investing $2.2 million in the Laval region for early screening for children with learning disabilities.

The program, called 'Agir Tot' or 'Act Early,' is designed to diagnose children with conditions such as ADHD or autism as early as 18 months.

As the former head of neurology at the Ste-Justine Hospital, junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant is proud of the program, saying it's one of the reasons went into politics.

Carmant said he was frustrated at how long it took to get diagnostic tests for children.

'Agir Tot' is the Quebec version of an American web platform where parents complete an online questionnaire about where the developmental delay lies, allowing doctors to diagnose cases faster.

"What we're doing is starting the intervention as soon as there's a need identified for the child. The hope is by doing so, we'll have a better chance of them starting school in a normal track," he said, "and not having to be in a special class."

Carmant said early intervention is key.

"Once you're in a special class, it's very hard to go back to a normal track, so avoiding this as early as possible is the way to go," he said.

Christopher Skeete, the MNA for Laval's St-Rose district, said it will help the kids long-term.

"Acting early is what this is all about. It's going to help us intervene in a child's life very early in order to make sure that they have the ability to reach their full potential."

The government is spending $80 million across Quebec to put 'Agir Tot' in place.