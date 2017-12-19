

The head of the Montreal police union is staying tight-lipped after being proven wrong in making bombshell allegations against Liberal MNAs.

The Sureté du Quebec said Tuesday there is no evidence to support the claims made by union chief Yves Francoeur.

Francoeur's allegations earlier this year launched an investigation by a mixed squad that included officers from the SQ, the RCMP, and police in Quebec City, Laval and Longueuil.

The director of the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) oversaw the process to ensure transparency.

During the investigation, officers met with more than 60 people directly or indirectly involved with Francoeur's version of events and found no signs any MNAs blocked a police investigation or committed fraud.

Liberal government house leader Jean-Marc Fournier called on Francoeur to apologize for his statements.

"He has made false allegations in the media and in that, I think, and I don't understand why he did that. And it is unjust for me and those in my family and I think that just normal and minimum to ask that he explain and excuse himself for what he did," said Fournier.

The house leader said the allegations have unfairly tarnished his reputation.

"It cannot be just silence," said Fournier.

The Montreal Police Brotherhood issued a one-sentence statement about the investigation, saying Francoeur took note of the conclusions of the investigation and won't be making any other comments.