Gotta catch 'em all.

Thousands of Pokemon trainers, young and old, brought their phones and friends to Parc Jean Drapeau for the first-ever Pokemon Go Safari Zone on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

�� It’s the start of a new day, Trainers! New adventures await our Trainers as we kick off another beautiful day in Montréal for our first #PokemonGOSafariZone in Canada! ��

��: Montréal, Canada pic.twitter.com/OSUF50L9Da — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 22, 2019

Niantic, the company behind the popular augmented reality game, created the three-day event that brought hundreds out to catch monsters, make friends and burn calories.

"It's actually really fun to see all the other people because you don't always get to meet them in the normal gameplay because it's a bit of an online community," said one player.

Many of the estimated 45,000 players wore costumes, and there were a good portion of those from out-of-town.

"A lot of players come here in hopes of expanding their collection, in hopes of discovering shiny Pokemon, but also so they can play with literally 10s of thousands of other people, who are just enjoying a beautiful summer day together," said Michael Steranka, Niantic senior manager.

Tickets for the event went on sale in August, and were sold out in four hours. The Safari Zone was open from Sept. 20 to 22.