MONTREAL -- Struggling with social distancing? Running out of masks?

If you live in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve or Rosemont Petite-Patrie and are having pandemic-related troubles, you can now ask for help from an “info ambassador”—as long as you run into one.

Now that the social services centre in Hochelaga is closed, six information ambassadors or “awareness agents” have taken to the streets to talk to people wherever they find them.

"They're like ninjas, so we're happy to have them,” says Melda Saeedi, the director at le Chez Nous de Mercier Est.

Her centre and one other, L’anonyme, are providing staff for the project. The workers are out almost every day of the week.

On Tuesday, Clotilde Marchande ventured onto Promenade de Belle Rive in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve to hand out free masks and chat with people: about handwashing, physical distancing, and to ask how they’re doing.

“We try to address the different social issues they might be facing as well, during these difficult times, such as isolation,” said Saeedi.

“There’s a lot of mental issues that are emerging as well, that are already present but have been accentuated with the pandemic.”

The agents are told to check cafes, grocery store lineups, go door to door, and roam around public spaces. They can also make phone calls—they’re asked to be creative and to just “reach people,” said Saeedi.

They’re supposed to remind them of the rules, but also let them know that help is still available, even with familiar doors shut.

The project is funded by the Transport Ministry and the health authority for east-end Montreal.