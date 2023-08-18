Good Samaritan rescues boaters stranded in Lachine Rapids

The Lachine Rapids are seen Friday, October 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Lachine Rapids are seen Friday, October 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon