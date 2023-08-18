Good Samaritan rescues boaters stranded in Lachine Rapids

Two stranded boaters were rescued by a good samaritan Thursday night after they were trapped in the rocks at the Lachine Rapids in southwest Montreal.

According to the fire department, their boat became lodged around 7:30 p.m. near Île au Diable, off Lasalle Boulevard in the Verdun borough.

Montreal firefighters, the coast guard, and a provincial police helicopter were called to aid in the rescue -- but it was a lone citizen who ventured alone into the waters and retrieved the stranded pair.

"We didn't have communication with this person," fire chief Robert Rousseau told Noovo Info. "It was like if you or I took a kayak and decided to go in [...] no one could reach us."

The boaters did not suffer serious injuries.

The incident occurred near the same point where a firefighter was killed in 2021. Pierre Lacroix's drowned while attempting to rescue two boaters. A coroner ruled his death accidental, but called for more comprehensive training for firefighters regarding nautical rescues.

With files from Noovo Info's Étienne Phénix.