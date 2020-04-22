MONTREAL -- If you’ve been craving two steamies and a poutine from Lafleur, we’ve got good news for you -- the fast-food chain is reopening as of Wednesday.

All restaurants will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with the exception of the restaurant at 10800 Côte-de-Liesse in Lachine, which will open Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be closed on Sunday).

Restaurants that offer the drive-thru service will only allow this method of order. They include:

Montreal, formerly Ville Saint-Pierre (90 Montréal-Toronto Boulevard)

Pierrefonds (9534 Gouin Boulevard West)

Sainte-Catherine (5740 Route 132)

Repentigny (116 Industriel Boulevard)

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield (5414 Hébert Boulevard)

Sorel-Tracy (209 Rue du Roi)

Chambly (1999 De Périgny Boulevard)

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (1100 Du Séminaire Boulevard North)

The rest will allow take-out orders inside the restaurant.

The popular Quebec fast-food chain will be implementing new safety measures, including Plexiglas panels at the counters, an arrow system to maintain social distancing, and sanitary measures for staff. Cash will be accepted, but the restaurant chain said debit or credit card payment is preferred.



