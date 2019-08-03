Featured Video
Good gravy, that's a big poutine: Warwick cheesemakers set world record
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 4, 2019 4:08PM EDT
A group of cheesemakers in the small Quebec city of Warwick set a new world record by crating one really, really big poutine on Saturday.
The final tally? 3,034 kilograms of fries, cheese curds and gravy.
Warwick Cheese co-owner Sebastien Lemay said that 1,000 kilograms of cheese curds were used in the effort.
The previous record was set in Trois-Rivieres in 2015.
Warwick Cheese is one of three cheesemakers that teamed up for the effort, with Fromagerie du Presbytere and the Fromagerie Victoria also involved.
Lemay said production of his share of the curds, totalling 320 kilograms, began Friday at noon and continued until early Saturday evening, when it was added to a vat of french fries and gravy before being weighed.
The giant poutine included 2,000 kilograms of potatoes. Forty fryers were used to create the crispy base of the gigantic poutine.
The vat of the Quebec delicacy served approximately 6,000 to 10,000 helpings, with proceeds going colorectal cancer prevention charities in the area.
