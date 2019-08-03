

The Canadian Press





A group of cheesemakers in the small Quebec city of Warwick are trying to make one really, really big poutine on Saturday.

Warwick Cheese co-owner Sebastien Lemay said that 1,000 kilograms of cheese curds are going to be used in the effort to set the new world record for biggest poutine.

The previous record was set in Trois-Rivieres in 2015.

Warwick Cheese is one of three cheesemakers teaming up for the effort, with Fromagerie du Presbytere and the Fromagerie Victoria also involved.

Lemay said production of his share of the curds, totalling 320 kilograms, began Friday at noon and will continue until early Saturday evening, when it will be added to a vat of french fries and gravy before being weighed.

The giant poutine will include 2,000 kilograms of potatoes which will be cooked two hours before the world record attempt. Forty fryers were installed on the site of the event for that purpose.

The goal is a poutine weighing a total of 2,500 kilograms, which will serve approximately 6,000 to 10,000 servings with proceeds going colorectal cancer prevention charities in the area.