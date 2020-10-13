MONTREAL -- A string of car thefts in the Montreal area has left dealerships perplexed.

Surveillance footage from a Laval dealership appears to show a break-in on Friday. Later that night, a similar incident happened in Roxboro.

“They smashed the glass, they all ran in underneath and kicked in the door,” said Roxboro car dealer Corey Mallen.

Mallen said the perpetrators entered the office, took keyes and made off with four high-end cars. The dealer said he believes the four drivers had come into the business earlier in the day.

“On Friday, they looked at cars, they asked me to try the cars. They didn't ask for the price of the car,” he said.

A month-and-a-half ago in nearby Pierrefonds, thieves allegedly took off with another three high-end cars from mechanic Emre Keskin.

“It took two minutes and a half and they were gone,” he said.

Two days after that, employees at an autoshop next door said their store was broken into through the front window. A week later, another dealership was targetted, this time with 11 cars disappearing.

“The last two months, we're hearing from dealers and garage mechanics that they're trying to steal cars,” said Keskin.

Although all the thefts were reported to police, Montreal police would not confirm or deny any ongoing investigation.