Gondola crash: Drill operator followed designated path, says Quebec company

Quebec construction company Forage M2P has confirmed its employee was operating the drilling machine implicated in the gondola crash at Mont Tremblant, Que. that killed one man and critically injured a woman on Sunday.

In a press release, management offered its "most sincere condolences" to the family and friends of the victims.

The man who died after he and his fellow passenger were ejected from the aerial cabin about midway up the mountain has been identified as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario.

Forage M2P president Maxime Patry said in the statement that the gondola "was struck by the mast of a drilling rig that an employee was moving from the site via a path designated by the owner of Mont-Tremblant."

The female passenger, in her 50s and also from Ontario, remains in critical condition, police said.

POLICE STILL WAITING TO MEET WORKER

Several investigations and inspections are underway at the ski hill to try and determine what caused the fatal collision.

Provincial police were not able to question the drill operator on Sunday because he was in a state of shock following the incident.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said on Tuesday they still don't think they'll be able to talk to him as they want to ensure he is in a good state of mind for the meeting.

In its statement, Forage M2P also said the crash was "an isolated incident which, at first sight, could have been the result of human error, communication or mechanical failure."

It went on to say, however, that it would be premature to try to draw any conclusions about what caused it.

The company, which works as a sub-contractor jobs in Mont Tremblant and throughout the region said it will offer no further comment since investigations are ongoing.