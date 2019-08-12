· Name of the eventGo Somewhere! Japanese Art Tour

· Date dinner and exhibitionexperience on August 15 & 16 at McKiernan

· Time6-9PM

· Address 5524 rue St-Patrick , suite 200

· The Go Somewhere! Japanese Art Tour features five prominent female Japanese artists who work in different media, have their own unique styles, and for all of them, this tour marks their North American debut.

Montreal-based film-maker Tony Girardin

gosomewheretour@gmail.com

