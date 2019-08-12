Featured Video
Go Somewhere! Japanese Art Tour
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 11:51AM EDT
· Name of the eventGo Somewhere! Japanese Art Tour
· Date dinner and exhibitionexperience on August 15 & 16 at McKiernan
· Time6-9PM
· Address 5524 rue St-Patrick , suite 200
· A short description of the event
· The Go Somewhere! Japanese Art Tour features five prominent female Japanese artists who work in different media, have their own unique styles, and for all of them, this tour marks their North American debut.
· Organization, contact name and phone number
Montreal-based film-maker Tony Girardin
·
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec City police investigating pictures of officers escorting suspect with fire extinguisher
- McGill doctors get financial boost to combat breast cancer
- NDP announce Sophie Thiebaut to run in Montreal riding
- Pilot dies, passenger seriously injured after plane crash in northwestern Quebec
- Securities tribunal blocks Groupe Mach's bid to acquire Air Transat