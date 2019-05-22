We are excited to be part of this global initiative where our feet will be doing the talking. There is still time and ways for you to get involved!!



A. How can I get involved?

1. You can join the race by running or walking. This is a free race and you can donate to help build wells for clean water. Send a note to a friend to help sponsor you. Every $50 raised will help one child with clean water. You will also get a T-shirt. Follow the link and join the team. If the steps are not clear, watch the guided video.

https://worldvisioncan.akaraisin.com/ui/Global6K2019/team/226171

2. You can volunteer on the day of the event, helping us with set up and serving the people.

3. You can come and cheer your team on!! We need your voices!!

4. If you cannot attend you can donate to the River's Edge Team - every dollar counts as you help us reach our goal of $20.000. You can follow the link and donate.



B. Time and Place

Saturday, May 25 at 9:30am

Federation Park

6262 Fielding

NDG

We are meeting at the park. We start and end the race in the park.



We will be back with more details and tips tomorrow!! Please respond to this email for any questions.



See you all on Saturday. We are running, rain or shine!