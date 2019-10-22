Glen Road to be reopened Wednesday: Transports Quebec
Glen Road is expected to be reopened Wednesday.
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:11AM EDT
MONTREAL – Glen Road, in between Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Antoine streets, is expected to reopen Wednesday morning.
The road, which is east of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), has been closed to vehicles since Sept. 6 for repairs under the A-720.
The street remained open for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as for people to access local commerce.
The closure was part of the Turcot Interchange project, which was first proposed over a decade ago.
Transports Quebec hired its first crews in 2012 and work began in early 2014 on the interchange, which has been considered the “heart” of Montreal, connecting highways 15, 20 and 720, as well as the Champlain Bridge.
The entire project is set to be completed by the end of 2020.
