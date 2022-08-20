'Girls just want to have fun': Plante weighs in on Finnish PM controversy
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is making headlines this weekend after a leaked video showed her singing and dancing with friends at a private party.
The news was a pearl-clutcher for some, an eyeroller for others.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante appears to fall in the latter camp.
In a post to her Instagram story Saturday, Plante posted a video of Cyndi Lauper dancing to her hit 1983 cover of 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun.'
"Me, responding to the reactions to Finland's prime minister," Plante wrote in the text overlaying the video, followed by an eyeroll emoji and another emoji blowing steam out of its nose.
The girl-who-just-wants-to-have-fun in question, Sanna Marin, was tagged in the post.
Currently 36-years-old, Marin because Finland's youngest-ever prime minister when she was elected in 2019.
She responded to the controversy shortly after the video was leaked.
"I hope that in the year 2022 it's accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties," she told reporters. "I didn't wish for any images to be spread, but it's up to the voters to decide what they think about it."
Critics said the video could damage the country's reputation and the trust its people have in their elected officials. Some questioned whether Marin's partying would have interfered with her ability to respond to a crisis, especially given the unrest in Europe over the war in Ukraine.
On the other hand, many voiced support for Marin, arguing the video was blown out of proportion, and that even the prime minister deserves to kick back with her friends.
On Friday, Marin said she took a drug test to silence speculation that illegal substances were involved in the party.
With files from The Associated Press.
