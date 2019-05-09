

CTV Montreal





A seven-year-old girl whose death in Granby shocked Quebecers was laid to rest on Thursday.

A white dove and single balloon were released into the air as hundreds of people packed into a local church.

The girl was found in critical condition in her father’s home on April 29 and was rushed to hospital where she was later declared dead. Her father has since been charged with confinement while her stepmother was charged with confinement and aggravated assault.

According to officials, the girl spent the first four years of her life being cared for by her grandmother but the father was eventually awarded custody, even as the grandmother and neighbours filed complaints with youth protection services.

The child and family members can’t be identified in order to protect the identity of her younger brother.

The girl’s death has garnered much attention due to her numerous interactions with youth protective services. Some critics have said the system failed to protect the girl and several investigations, including a coroner’s inquest, have been ordered to look into the death and the local youth protection bureaucracy.