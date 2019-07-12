

CTV Montreal





A 6-year-old girl is dead and her father and younger sister are in critical condition following a crash northwest of Val d'Or.

The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. on Highway 117 117 in Rivière-Héva in Abitibi. A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said their vehicle was struck from behind by a 12-wheel truck. It so far unclear why exactly the crash happened.

The 29-year-old man and three-year-old girl are both in hospital. Police were unclear on the condition of the truck driver.

Police closed Route 117 in both directions as they investigated.