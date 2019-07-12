Featured Video
Girl, 6, dead, father and sister in critical condition after crash near Val d'Or
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 6:00PM EDT
A 6-year-old girl is dead and her father and younger sister are in critical condition following a crash northwest of Val d'Or.
The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. on Highway 117 117 in Rivière-Héva in Abitibi. A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said their vehicle was struck from behind by a 12-wheel truck. It so far unclear why exactly the crash happened.
The 29-year-old man and three-year-old girl are both in hospital. Police were unclear on the condition of the truck driver.
Police closed Route 117 in both directions as they investigated.
Latest Montreal News
- Savoura tomato company president and son missing in helicopter flight
- Girl, 6, dead, father and sister in critical condition after crash near Val d'Or
- Benoit Dorais busted driving 170km/h; Rotrand calls for his resignation
- Union United Church set to mark sad anniversary of 12 children who drowned
- Facilities at Montmorency Falls tourist site to get a $33-million upgrade