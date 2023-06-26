Girl, 5, drowns in residential pool near Drummondville, Que.

A five-year-old girl has drowned in an above-ground pool east of Montreal, police said Monday evening.

Police said they received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. and responded to a home in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, near Drummondville, Que.

The girl was found unconscious in the pool and later pronounced dead in hospital, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The tragedy comes after other recent drownings in Quebec over the weekend.

Last Friday evening, a man in his 20s was pulled from the water near Verdun Beach in Montreal after swimming outside the designated area supervised by lifeguards. He was declared dead at the scene.

The following morning, a 29-year-old man drowned while paddleboarding at Beauchamp Lake near Trécesson, a small town in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. He was not wearing a lifejacket when he disappeared around 11:15 a.m. His body was found shortly before 10 p.m.

Around the same time, emergency crews were called to L'Ange-Gardien on the outskirts of Quebec City to aid a man in distress after his boat broke down on the St. Lawrence River. He later drowned and was pronounced dead in hospital.

As of Sunday, the Quebec Lifesaving Society says there have been more than 30 drownings in the province since the start of 2023.

With files from The Canadian Press