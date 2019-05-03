Featured Video
Girl, 16, struck by truck crossing street in Rosemont
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 4:28PM EDT
A 16-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday after being struck by a truck while walking across the street.
The cube truck hit the girl at Beaubien St. and Chambord St. in Rosemont at 12:30 p.m.
The teenager was pinned under the wheels but was conscious when emergency crews arrived.
She was rushed to hospital with serious head trauma.
Police officers said the teenager was using her cell phone when she crossed the street and did not see the vehicle.
