

CTV Montreal





A 16-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday after being struck by a truck while walking across the street.

The cube truck hit the girl at Beaubien St. and Chambord St. in Rosemont at 12:30 p.m.

The teenager was pinned under the wheels but was conscious when emergency crews arrived.

She was rushed to hospital with serious head trauma.

Police officers said the teenager was using her cell phone when she crossed the street and did not see the vehicle.