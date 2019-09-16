Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Castie Florvenscia Florvilus left her home in Anjou on Sunday night and hasn't been seen since.

Castie is black, with long black hair and brown eyes. She is 5' 3'' (1.6 metres) and weighs 115 lbs. (52 kilograms).

Anyone who has spotted her or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime online or at 514-393-1133.