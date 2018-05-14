

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kelrisha Glasgow was last seen on Jolicoeur St. near Monk in front of a Subway Restaurant.

She is 1.2 metres tall (4’) and weighs 55 kilograms (120 lbs.)

She is black, with brown eyes and black braided hair. Her ears are pierced.

She was last seen wearing a dark pink hooded coat, blue jeans, a pale blue t-shirt, black Champion sneakers, and a black and white backpack.

Her family is very concerned about her safety and mental health.

Anyone with information about Kelrisha’s disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or make an anonymous and confidential call to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or reach out online.