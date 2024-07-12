Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission

The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.

Commission documents show the girl still feels she needs to justify her choice to wear it.

"For their part, the plaintiffs felt a feeling of injustice and exclusion on the part of the defendants and they remain worried about the effects of the situation in dispute for their daughter," the ruling reads.

For 42 years, George Manoli has taught martial arts and self defence. He's competed for Canada in karate and has students who wear hijabs, which he says has never been an issue.

Martial arts and self defence instructor George Manoli says he's never had an issue with students wearing a head covering. (CTV News)

"We just make adjustments. I mean, we had more pins, whatever, so we make adjustments. So you just adjust according to whatever problem you're facing. But it shouldn't be a reason to say, 'You can't do this,'" Manoli said.

But according to the ruling, a 12-year-old girl was kicked out of her class for wearing one. Her instructor at Karate Auto Défense Lamarre questioned the choice and told her unless she took it off she couldn't participate.

The teacher explained that because of the philosophy of karate, students must wear the same uniforms and wouldn't permit a hijab to be worn in her dojo.

The 12-year-old girl was told that if she didn't remove her hijab, she wouldn't be allowed to participate in karate classes, according to a Quebec Human Rights Commission ruling on June 17, 2024. (CTV News)

The girl left in tears.

But according to Karate Canada, the national association representing the sport in the country, head coverings are permitted.

It shared a photo from a recent tournament in Laval where an athlete wore one.

Karate Canada shared a recent photo of a competition in Laval, Que., showing an athlete wearing a head covering. (Source: Karate Canada)

"Karate Canada has taken a leadership role … in petitioning the world karate federation to allow athletes to wear head coverings," the organization said in a statement.

"The world karate federation has approved that hijabs are welcomed to be used in competition."

It also specified the centre in question is not part of its organization.

According to the Canadian Council of Muslim Women, these kinds of incidents can be "very distressing" and can have lasting effects.

"I can well imagine a 12-year-old being told off like that because she joined the sport because she loved it," said board member Shaheen Ashraf. "It's about time. It's about time that people stood up for their rights, you know, and it's a basic human right."

Canadian Council of Muslim Women board member Shaheen Ashraf. (CTV News)

Karate Autodefense Lamarre declined an interview request from CTV News on Friday.

The girl found another dojo where she can train and only after she was assured her choice wouldn't be a problem.

"Especially a child, we're here to encourage … for them to continue doing this as long as they can," said Manoli.

He says it's training that should be open to all.