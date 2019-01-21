

A Quebec coroner is investigating after a 93-year-old woman froze to death early Sunday morning outside a nursing home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The woman, Helene Rowley Hotte, is the mother of former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe.

It happened sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. at the Residence Lux Gouverneur on Sherbrooke St. East.

According to police, a fire alarm sounded and was followed by a notification specifying which pavilions needed to evacuate.

The building where the woman lived, however, was not one of them, so she did not have to leave the building.

However, police say the woman - who has hearing problems – did not hear the announcement clearly, and made her way through a door into the back yard.

Once outside, she was unable to get back into the building through a locked door.

Her body was discovered after 11 a.m. Sunday, lying in the snow.



Const. Caroline Chevrefils said police received a call shortly before noon Sunday about a woman found dead in the snow, likely from hypothermia. They transferred the investigation to the coroner's office after determining there was no criminal element to the death.

CTV News has reached out to management of the senior’s home, but so far, no one has been willing to comment.

A review of the security footage from the night of the incident showed the woman attempting to re-enter the building.



According to a report in The Canadian Press, longtime friend of Duceppe, who asked not to be identified, said Rowley Hotte was in excellent physical and mental health and had dined with family members the previous evening. Family checked in with her every morning, and they became worried when there was no answer to their calls Sunday. They arrived to find her unit empty, the friend said.



121 accidental deaths from exposure to cold



According to statistics compiled by the Quebec coroner's office, there were 121 accidental deaths in Quebec from exposure to excessive cold between 2000 and 2016 -- 31 of which involved victims aged 75 or older.





Politicians offer condolences

Premier Francois Legault tweeted his condolences to the family just after noon on Monday, saying he was "devastated" by the news.



"Isabelle and I are shattered by the death of Mrs. Rowley, Gilles Duceppe's mother," Legault wrote on Twitter from France, where he is on an official visit. "I offer all my sympathy to Gilles, his brothers and sisters, and to the whole family in this moment of great sadness."

Isabelle et moi sommes bouleversés pas le décès de Mme Rowley, la mère de Gilles Duceppe. J’offre toutes mes sympathies à Gilles, à ses frères et soeurs, ainsi qu’à toute la famille dans ce moment d’une grande tristesse. — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 21, 2019

Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, promised an inquiry to "shed light on the tragic story."

Mes plus sincères condoléances à la famille de monsieur @GillesDuceppe pour le décès de sa mère lors de cet événement tragique. J’ai demandé un état de situation au MSSS et nous ferons la lumière sur cette histoire très triste. #CAQ #PolQc #Assnat — Marguerite Blais - Coalition Avenir Québec (@Marguerite_CAQ) January 21, 2019

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said, upon hearing the news, that she was at a total loss for words.