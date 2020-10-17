MONTREAL -- Pedestrian safety remains on the minds of Montrealers and those in the region.

Around 75 people gathered in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore Saturday, as a ghost bike was installed on Jacques-Cartier Blvd. West at the pedestrian cross near Ste-Helene St.

The bike and ceremony honoured Rene Tremblay, who was killed while crossing a designated crosswalk July 23.

"This is the first white bike we are installing on the South Shore of Montreal. We hope that this will be the last," said Velo fantome spokesperson Maxime Juneau-Hotte. “For René, the bicycle was more than a means of transport. It was his way of life, summer and winter."

A minute of silence was held.

Flowers were also placed in Montreal's St. Leonard borough as well to honour Lucia Tiberio Tamburro, the 82-year-old woman who was struck and killed Wednesday while walking.

A "ghost bike" is a white-painted bicycle left at the spot where a cyclist died as a result of a road collision. Saturday's bike was the 11th installed by Velo fantome since 2013.