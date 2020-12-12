MONTREAL -- Those not wanting to slip on a Montreal street whether they're driving or walking may want to stay indoors Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal, Laval and the Shore.

Two to five millimetres of freezing rain is expected.

"The freezing rain will begin this afternoon over Southwestern Quebec before reaching the Outaouais in the evening and Central Quebec overnight," the warning on Environment Canada's website reads. "Depending on the location, this freezing rain could last from 6 to 12 hours before changing over to rain."

Highways, roads, footpaths, parking lots, and anything else paved will be slick, so officials are advising the population to be cautious.

Freezing rain could change to light snow, and the forecast for Sunday is calling for rain.

It should snow on Monday to complete the trifecta of precipitation.