

The Canadian Press





People in eastern parts of the country should brace for a sweltering Canada Day weekend.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritimes and southern parts of Quebec and Ontario as a mass of hot and humid air heads north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather forecaster says the airmass will settle over Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. this weekend, bringing humidex values exceeding 36 Celsius.

Humidex values could exceed 40 Celsius in southern Quebec and could reach the mid-40s in southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says it's not clear when there will be relief from the heat, and it will likely persist into next week.

The agency also says overnight low temperatures will only fall to the low 20s, providing little relief from the heat.