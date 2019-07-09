Get Fit, Give Food - West Island Mission Fundraiser

Saturday, July 20 – 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM



Fritz Park, Baie-D’Urfé

514-457-0488 or www.infinitetraining.ca



It is an outdoor fitness event to raise money for the West Island Mission. The event is from 9:00am until 10:30am at Fritz Park in Baie-D’Urfé - the event is an outdoor fitness & yoga class for free with food donations being collected. We’re collecting both monetary donations & non-perishable food items for the West Island Mission (the West Island Mission is already aware of the event!)