

Staff, CTV Montreal





The renovations to Dorchester Square have been completed after ten years in the making and $15 million.

“This is a square that was the most important square in Canada at the end of the 19th century and over the years it got tired and lost its price and personality,” said architect Claude Cormier.

Despite some snags and delays, visitors can now enjoy the square’s new features, including a new 11-metre-tall, Victorian-style fountain.

Mayor Valerie Plante said she’s especially proud of the feature.

“We know every time you put a water element in a park, it just attracts people naturally. People want to be close to water,” she said.

Get a look at the new Dorchester Square in the video above.