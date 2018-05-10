

Jewish and German high school students took part in a mock trial at the Montreal courthouse Thursday, resurrecting an old and controversial debate.

More than 60 students from both Herzliah and Alexander von Humboldt German school collaborated on a simulated Nazi war crimes trial, arguing the case of Rudolf Kasztner.

Kasztner was the head of a Jewish aid agency in Budapest during the World War II, helping to get 1,700 Jews out of Hungary on a train.

Some say he was a traitor, and that by collaborating with the Nazis, 500,000 Hungarian Jews were sent to their deaths in Auschwitz.

“That is the moral question,” saod Herzliah teacher Dr. Joseph Fhima. “Is Kasztner a hero or is he a collaborator? And that's what we're going to discuss in court today.”

Herzliah is acting as defence; Alexander von Humboldt as the prosecution.

“We decided on several charges under the umbrella of crimes against humanity. Then it was just a great deal of research,” said David Smith, teacher at Alexander von Humboldt German International School Montreal. “They had to find documents – historical documents, articles, excerpts from books.”

The students say the process of preparing for court has been a fascinating way to learn about the Holocaust.

“We connect much more to the people who have been through it and you become more empathetic compared to when you just hear about the facts,” said Grade 11 Herzliah student Michael Chalkhoun.

“It's very, very complex, so in the beginning, you read about it and think you have a straight opinion, ‘Oh, he must be guilty,’ but then you research more and go, ‘Oh, maybe not,” said Grade 12 Alexander von Humboldt student Isabella Tangorra.

For their teachers, educating about the Holocaust is especially relevant now, in light of recent reports of neo-Nazi activity in Montreal.

“The best way to confront these types of problems are by shining light on them, not by sweeping them under the carpet,” said Smith.

Fhima agreed.

“Here we can see through openness, negotiations, through making our judgment more sound, we can have a better environment and a better society,” he said.