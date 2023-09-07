Georges St-Pierre to be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

Quebecer Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame along with star ice dance duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the Hall announced Thursday morning.

They will be joined by skip Randy Ferbey's curling team, wheelchair basketball player Danielle Peers and softball player Phyllis Bomberry. Judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura and lacrosse pioneer Oren Lyons will also be honoured as builders.

The class to be inducted in 2023 was unveiled Thursday at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau.

The ceremony will take place in October, and they will join more than 700 individuals who have already been inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame since it was founded in 1955.

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame has been a virtual museum since it closed its doors in Calgary in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The institution stated this summer that its collection of artifacts had been transferred to the Canadian museum of history in Gatineau for safekeeping, and that the building housing it in Calgary was up for sale.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2023