A year after losing a Super Bowl bet, Montreal tennis star Genie Bouchard will be at this year’s big game with a very special date.

During last year’s match between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Bouchard answered a fan’s tweet betting the Patriots would come from behind to win. If Bouchard lost, she would go on a date with the fan, John Goehrke.

if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Sure enough, the Pats proved victorious. In February, Bouchard tweeted a photo of the two of them at a Brooklyn Nets game.

On Saturday, NFL Canada posted a photo to their Twitter account of Bouchard and Goehrke at pre-Super Bowl celebrations.