Genie Bouchard takes in Super Bowl with bet winning date
Genie Bouchard and her date, John from Chicago, aka @punslayintwoods, on a date in New York on Feb. 15, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:08AM EST
A year after losing a Super Bowl bet, Montreal tennis star Genie Bouchard will be at this year’s big game with a very special date.
During last year’s match between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Bouchard answered a fan’s tweet betting the Patriots would come from behind to win. If Bouchard lost, she would go on a date with the fan, John Goehrke.
if patriots win we go on a date?— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
Sure enough, the Pats proved victorious. In February, Bouchard tweeted a photo of the two of them at a Brooklyn Nets game.
On Saturday, NFL Canada posted a photo to their Twitter account of Bouchard and Goehrke at pre-Super Bowl celebrations.
.@geniebouchard and #SuperBowlDate John are on their way to #NFLHonors! �� pic.twitter.com/pfeMRtVr1v— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) February 3, 2018
At #NFLHonors with my date that doesn’t smile or open his eyes @punslayintwoods �� #SuperBowlDate pic.twitter.com/sVsXZ5WB9h— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 3, 2018
