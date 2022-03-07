General Motors to open electric vehicle plant in Becancour, Que.

General Motors (GM) is making a comeback in Quebec, 20 years after closing its Boisbriand plant.

The U.S. automaker and its partner POSCO Chemical will set up a plant to make battery components for electric vehicles in Bécancour, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

The company announced on Monday that the two companies want to begin construction of the plant "immediately." They expect the construction to cost US$400 million, or about $500 million CAD. The investment will create 200 jobs. The plant will be built in such a way as to leave the door open for expansion.

The plant will process active cathode materials, a key battery material composed of components such as processed nickel, lithium and other materials that account for about 40 per cent of the cost of a battery cell.

In December, GM and POSCO Chemical announced that they were forming a joint venture to establish a plant in North America.

GM wants to build nearly 1 million electric vehicles annually in North America by the end of 2025. The company wants the majority of the components, in terms of value, to be made in North America.

The announcement comes a few days after the German multinational BASF announced its intention to establish a manufacturing and recycling plant for electric vehicle batteries in Bécancour last Friday.

The company said the municipality was an ideal location for logistical reasons and for access to hydroelectric power.