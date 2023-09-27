Gender identity: Quebec's families minister will chair advisory committee

Quebec Families Minister Suzanne Roy will chair the advisory committee on gender identity.

In a press scrum Wednesday morning at the legislature, Roy explained that the committee wouldn’t be "starting from scratch," and would continue the work already underway.

"We're going to look at where we are and what's going on elsewhere in the world to really get a handle on things," she said. "We must be able to have the maturity to discuss issues like these, but with respect for diverse opinions."

Roy declined to comment on the committee's precise mandate, saying that more details would be available in December.

"Suzanne herself is a moderate person with a great deal of political experience and background. As families minister, she obviously has the fate of our children and families at heart. Suzanne is a woman close to the population and she will, I’m sure, know how to listen to everyone," said Premier François Legault on Facebook.

Roy left it unclear whether members of the LGBTQ2S+ community would sit on the committee.

"This is not a committee of representations at this time. Different perspectives will be analyzed. No one will be left out," she said.

The Legault government announced the creation of the committee in the wake of acrimonious protests in Montreal over gender identity in schools. Controversy has also recently arisen over mixed-gender washrooms in schools and how to address a non-binary teacher.

At a news briefing, the minister denounced polarization.

"Extremes are hatred and disrespect for different opinions," she said.

The committee should be up and running before Christmas.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2023.