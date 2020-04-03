GATINEAU -- A Gatineau woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police about her health.

As arrest warrant was issued for the 21-year-old woman. Gatineau police said they submitted a criminal charge of obstructing a peace officer to Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions.

The incident in question took place on March 31 when police responded to a call at a private residence. In a statement, police said the woman was taken to a police station where she told she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several officers and police employees were quarantined and the station and police vehicles underwent a decontamination. But an investigation revealed the woman had lied about her diagnosis and had never been tested.

The warrant stipulates the woman will not be detained and will be released with conditions pending a court appearance.