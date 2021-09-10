GATINEAU -- Gatineau police (SPVG) say a man suspected of sexual assault arrested in August may have had other alleged victims.

Sébastien Mayer, 27, who was arrested Aug. 28 and remains in detention, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He’s also facing charges for alleged indecent acts and exhibitionism dating back to 2019 and 2020.

According to the SPVG, in all three cases, the alleged victims were strangers to Mayer.

Said to be active on dating sites, Mayer reportedly frequented bicycle paths in the Hull area, and may have spent time in the Pointe-Gatineau district and Ottawa.

He was said to have been driving a small, red, sedan-type car.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Sébastien Mayer, or has information relevant to the police investigation, can contact the SPVG at (819) 243-2345, extension 6150.

-- This story was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 10, 2021. It contains files from CTV’s Luca Caruso-Moro