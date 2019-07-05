

The Canadian Press





A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Gatineau for stealing clothes belonging to women who had been left outside on clotheslines on several private properties in the city.

The City of Gatineau Police Service (SPVG) states that in the six robberies handled by its investigators, the suspect had put up notices that he was interested in buying their underwear.

In some cases, the suspect stole clothes from the courtyard of his victims during the night.

All complaints come from women residing or working in the Masson-Angers area in the north-east of the city, but the SPVG does not exclude the possibility that the suspect has been active in other areas of the city.

The suspect is expected to appear in court this Friday at the Gatineau Courthouse to face charges of criminal harassment, break and enter, and theft of clothing.

Police are urging citizens who believe they have been victims to contact their investigators by calling 819-243-4636, option 5.