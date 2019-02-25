

CTV Montreal





Robert Bussiere, the Coalition Avenir Quebec MNA for Gatineau, is taking a leave of absence after suffering a heart attack on the floor of the National Assembly on Feb. 14.

On Monday, Bussiere political attache William Robertson posted a statement to Facebook confirming the heart attack and saying that Bussiere had undergone surgery on Friday.

“This morning, he’s doing very well, he’s now resting in his family’s company and he must recuperate as these last few days have been challenging,” said Robertson. “The medical staff anticipates that Mr. Bussiere will need a few months to fully recuperate.”

After collapsing, several doctors who sit as MNAs came rushing to help Bussiere, including Liberal Gaetan Barrette and the CAQ’s junior health minister Lionel Carmant. In his post, Williamson thanked both politicians.

During Bussiere’s absence his riding offices will remain open and Chapleau MNA Mathieu Levesque will assume part of his workload.