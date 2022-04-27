Gatineau mayor to discuss housing, environmental projects in Quebec City and Montreal

Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle will begin a three-day series of meetings in Quebec City on Wednesday with municipal and provincial officials to discuss projects and practices for housing, transportation and climate change.

Bélisle is expected to be accompanied by City Manager Luc Bard, officials from the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO), members of the Coalition pour un center hospitalier accessible et durable en Outaouais (CCHADO) and representatives from the business community.

Wednesday, the delegation will meet with Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand to discuss transportation projects.

Thursday, Bélisle and her group will visit the National Assembly to meet with Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest, Health Minister Christian Dubé, Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Minister Éric Caire, Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy, as well as Family Minister and Minister in charge of the Outaouais region Mathieu Lacombe.

Friday, the delegation will travel to meet with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to discuss housing, homelessness, transportation and climate change.

Bélisle says she believes that when cities face similar challenges, they need to work on common solutions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2022.