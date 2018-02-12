

CTV Montreal





A 38-year-old man was charged Monday with the second-degree murder of his mother.

The body of Claire Hebert, 58, was found on January 30 in her apartment in Gatineau, two days after she was killed.

An autopsy showed that she died as the result of head trauma.

Denis Junior Dompierre was arrested on Sunday Feb. 11 in Hull.

Police said that Dompierre lived with his mother for a few months but that the pair frequently argued.

"They had a stormy relationship," explained Sergeant JP Lemay. "He has a past criminal record, but several years ago and we're talking about minor things"

Officers had been called to the apartment on January 27 for a domestic incident, or family conflict.

Lemay said that officers were there just to give advice to those at the apartment but that it was not a police intervention.