MONTREAL -- Montrealers who violate social distancing rules could find themselves with a $1,000 ticket or even arrested.

In a press conference on Sunday, Premier Francois Legault said police can force individuals to stay home, but he hopes that they won’t need to take such measures.

“Specialized SPVM teams have been reassigned to support the efforts of patrol officers who are ensuring that the public understands measures implemented to protect the population’s health,” said the SPVM in a statement.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said police's priority at the moment is educating the public about the new rules.

"The way we will make the intervention is... we will ask people to get separated and respect the instructions given by the government. Then, if people are refusing to cooperate, they could receive a fine of $1,000 and in extreme cases, if people absolutely refuse to cooperate, they could be arrested," she said.

The Surete du Quebec has intervened dozens of times throughout the province since the latest social distancing guidelines were announced.

“Officers have the power to close down parties if it’s a question of public health, but we are not there yet,” said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

In the past few days, neighbours have called the SQ to alert officers about large gatherings taking place in private homes.

So far, SQ officers have only resorted to giving “friendly advice” to end gatherings, according to Bibeau.

On Mar. 20, the Quebec government adopted a decree prohibiting all indoor and outdoor gatherings, except in a few cases. Some exceptions to the decree include: