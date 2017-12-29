Gaspé man killed on impact as snowmobile collides with tree
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 9:15AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2017 9:36AM EST
A snowmobiler from Gaspé died after spinning out of control and hitting a tree Friday early morning.
The snowmobile was travelling on the road from Père-Watier to Gaspé before the accident occurred around 2 a.m.
The driver in his thirties and his passenger were ejected from the snowmobile in the collision, the SQ reported.
The passenger attempted to recussitate the driver while waiting for help, without success. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
The passenger, also in her thirties, suffered injuries, but her life is not in danger, said the spokesperson of the SQ, Christine Coulombe.
An investigator was dispatched to the scene to shed light on this event.
