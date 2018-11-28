

CTV Montreal





A 62-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a snowplow in Laval.

The collision occurred near a gas station at the corner of Souvnenir Blvd. and Laval Blvd at 6:40 a.m. The victim was an employee of the gas station, according Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau.

Police said the snowplow, which belonged to a private snow-clearing company, was removing snow from the parking lot of the gas station. The woman came out of the station for unknown reasons and was struck while the plow was backing up.

“The driver of the snowplow must not have seen the employee come out of the station and that's probably the reason. But still, the investigation is on-going to confirm the exact cause of the accident,” said Boudreau.

A police spokesperson said it's unknown whether the plow made any warning sounds while it was in reverse.

The snowplow driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Quebec’s workplace health and safety board and Laval police are both investigating the incident.

A first look determined the plow was mechanically sound.