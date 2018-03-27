

The Canadian Press





A significant increase in the price of gasoline is underway in Montreal.

Overnight, prices jumped about $ 0.13 from the price per liter of regular fuel on Monday. In several places, the price was raised to $1.40.

This price is the highest spike commuters have seen in the past few weeks. On February 21 and March 6, the average price was $ 1.32/L, then $1.34/L on February 27 and $1.37/L last week.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Montreal is the only region in Quebec to increase its prices, according to the website www.essencequebec.com.

The average price of regular gasoline in Quebec as a whole was close to $1.28/L.