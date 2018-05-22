Gas prices hit $1.50 in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 3:00PM EDT
Montreal drivers, steel yourselves before heading to the pumps.
On Tuesday, gas prices reached as high as $1.50 on the island, according to the Essence Montreal website.
Off the island, things were a bit better, with prices peaking at $1.37 in Longueuil and Charlemagne and $1.35 in Boisbriand.
According to the Gasbuddy.com website, the average price in Quebec is $1.36 per liter. That’s slightly higher than Ontario at $1.34 but way more than Manitoba’s $1.25. Still, things could get worse – a liter in British Columbia costs $148.5.
Latest Montreal News
- PQ immigration policy would reward those who settle outside Montreal
- Head of Quebec City mosque urges Ottawa to ban assault weapons
- Judge authorizes class-action against former impresario Gilbert Rozon
- Veteran Willy, sophomore Shiltz lead battle for Alouettes starting QB job
- Gas prices hit $1.50 in Montreal