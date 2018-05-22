

CTV Montreal





Montreal drivers, steel yourselves before heading to the pumps.

On Tuesday, gas prices reached as high as $1.50 on the island, according to the Essence Montreal website.

Off the island, things were a bit better, with prices peaking at $1.37 in Longueuil and Charlemagne and $1.35 in Boisbriand.

According to the Gasbuddy.com website, the average price in Quebec is $1.36 per liter. That’s slightly higher than Ontario at $1.34 but way more than Manitoba’s $1.25. Still, things could get worse – a liter in British Columbia costs $148.5.