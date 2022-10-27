Gas leak on Montreal's St-Hubert St. leads to road closures, evacuations

A gas leak along St-Hubert Street in Montreal forced multiple road closures and the evacuations of at least three buildings Thursday morning.

According to the fire department (SIM), the "major" leak originates from a below-ground pipe near St-Hubert and Cremazie Boulevard.

The eastward lane of Highway 40 has been closed, as well as the service roads east and west of the highway.

A gas station, one residential building containing two tenants and a commercial building have been evacuated. The four-storey commercial building contains a medical clinic, according to the SIM.

No injuries have been reported and technicians are on the scene to repair the leak.